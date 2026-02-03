ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: State BJP president Kaling Moyong strongly welcomed the Union Budget 2026 presented by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Moyong described the budget as “visionary, inclusive, and future-oriented, reflecting the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

He said the budget provides a clear roadmap for the next 25 years, focusing on sustainable economic growth, financial discipline, infrastructure expansion, and inclusive development across all sections of society.

Moyong highlighted that the #ViksitBharatBudget places special emphasis on empowering youths, farmers, women, and the poor through focused interventions in employment generation, education, healthcare, innovation, and skill development. He noted that, from manufacturing and MSMEs to artificial intelligence, tourism, sports, and pilgrimage destinations, the budget ensures holistic development in every village, town, and city of the country.

Welcoming the initiatives aimed at increasing farmers’ income, he said the budget’s focus on livestock-based activities, expansion of veterinary services and training centres, credit-linked subsidies for dairy and poultry sectors, promotion of fisheries through development of 500 water bodies, and improved access to global markets would significantly strengthen the rural and agrarian economy.

“The launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Scheme will further reinforce Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of gram swaraj by empowering rural communities, farmers, weavers, and the handloom sector,” he said.

The state BJP president also welcomed the massive push for infrastructure and connectivity, including the announcement of seven high-speed rail corridors, enhanced national waterways, and a capital expenditure allocation of Rs 12.2 lakh crore. He said that “these initiatives will greatly improve connectivity to the Northeast, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, generate employment, and accelerate regional development, particularly benefiting Arunachal Pradesh.”

He further stated that the allocation of a Rs 10,000-crore growth fund for MSMEs would strengthen small and medium enterprises, especially in emerging towns and cities, making them a central pillar of India’s growth story. “The emphasis on tourism and cultural heritage, including the development of archaeological sites, Buddhist circuit in the Northeastern states, ecotourism initiatives, and establishment of a national institute of hospitality, will create new livelihood opportunities for local communities,” Moyong said.

Highlighting the focus on education and research, the state BJP president said that the development of university townships, AVGC labs in schools and colleges, advanced research infrastructure, and the formation of an ‘education to employment and enterprise’ committee “reflects the government’s commitment to preparing India’s youths for future-ready careers.”

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the milestone of keeping the fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent, stating that it reflects strong financial discipline and responsible governance. The union budget, he added, positions India as a globally attractive investment destination and reinforces the nation’s growing economic leadership.

The press conference was attended also by state BJP vice president Ashok Sangchujo and secretary Taring Tiri.