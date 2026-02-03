BOLENG, 2 Feb: The Road Safety Awareness Week was observed here in Siang district from 23 to 30 January, with the objective of promoting safe road practices and enhancing public awareness on traffic safety.

The weeklong programme featured a series of awareness activities, including distribution of informational pamphlets, drawing and slogan writing competitions in schools, and road safety wall paintings carried out by youth volunteers.

These initiatives aimed to sensitise citizens, especially students and young road users, to the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

As part of the campaign, first-aid kits were distributed to public transport vehicles and Tata Sumo taxis to ensure preparedness during emergencies. It also included distribution of safety helmets to delivery personnel to encourage safe riding practices.

Additionally, reflectors were provided to tractor drivers to improve visibility during night-time operations.

The programme further offered free motor vehicle inspection and pollution under control (PUC) checking, benefitting a large number of vehicle owners. (DIPRO)