ZIRO, 7 Feb: Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Hibu Dumi urged all heads of departments (HoDs) to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection of beneficiaries under various schemes such as Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, and other welfare programmes.

She said this during a coordination meeting with zilla parishad members (ZPMs), the DPDO and HoDs of the district at the district secretariat here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the ZPC said that the meeting was crucial to establish mutual understanding and proper coordination among ZPMs and various departments to ensure inclusive development and overall betterment of the valley.

Emphasising equity, she cautioned against dual beneficiary selection from the same family and stressed that only genuine farmers and beneficiaries should be selected, so that benefits reach a wider section of society.

Lempia ZPM Rubu Tadii raised concern over the high fees being charged by private agencies for providing digital signatures to PRI members, and requested the department concerned to make the service available at a subsidised rate.

Akhangmiyo ZPM Hibu Obing, representing the PPA, requested the HoDs to inform the ZPMs concerned well in advance about developmental schemes, so that potential hurdles can be addressed on time and projects executed smoothly.

Hari ZPM Hage Dolo highlighted his initiative of adopting two TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra programme. He noted that while top-performing panchayats receive additional incentives under the panchayat SOR, delays by some GPMs often affect timely completion of projects, and stressed the need for proper monitoring at the gram level.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung highlighted flagship schemes of the agri-allied departments, such as the ANKY, ANBY, ANPPY and ANMPY. He stated that the department aims to support hardworking and genuine farmers, and requested minimal interference in beneficiary selection. He also sought the cooperation of ZPMs in registering farmers under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Takhe Rinyo Nani cautioned ZPMs against dubious tax consultants and CAs, briefed the gathering on GST provisions and the benefits of timely GST filing, and sought support in the collective fight against the menace of drugs in the valley.

Economics & Statistics Assistant Director Chiging Tamu briefed the members on the preparations for the 2027 population census, and requested full cooperation from all ZPMs to ensure a smooth and accurate census process.

District Planning Officer Dr Joram Tatum explained the functioning of the District Planning Committee, and informed about solutions to issues related to utilisation certificates for timely release of funds to panchayats. He urged the newly elected ZPMs to actively participate in all training programmes conducted by the district and state administration and suggested exposure tours to states like Gujarat and Kerala, where panchayati raj institutions are performing exceptionally well.

District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO) Hage Tarung, along with other HoDs and ZPMs also shared valuable inputs and suggestions, emphasising the importance of coordination, capacity building and timely execution of developmental works to make Lower Subansiri district a model in social, environmental, and developmental parameters.(DIPRO)