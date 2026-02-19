SEPPA, 18 Feb: A training programme on production and rejuvenation practices of Arunachal orange was organized at Pampoli in East Kameng district.

The programme was aimed at enhancing technical knowledge and promoting sustainable orchard management practices among the orange growers of the district. It mainly focused on scientific production technologies, rejuvenation of senile orchards, soil health management, and integrated pest and disease management to address the declining productivity of oranges in the region.

East Kameng KVK head Dr. Manik Chandra Debnath delivered a lecture on management of major pests and diseases of citrus, emphasizing timely spraying schedules, sanitation measures, and preventive strategies. He highlighted the importance of integrated approaches in minimizing disease incidence.

Subject matter specialist (soil science) Dr. Anil Kumar Pandey elaborated on soil health management for long-term orchard sustainability. He also spoke on the importance of soil testing, correction of soil acidity, application of organic manures, biofertilizers, and micronutrient management practices for maintaining productivity under hilly conditions of East Kameng.

Dr. Evening Stone Marboh, senior scientist at ICAR-CCRI, Regional Research Centre for Citrus, Biswanath Chariali, Assam, conducted a comprehensive session on production technology of citrus, covering improved cultivation practices such as pruning, nutrient scheduling, water conservation techniques, and rejuvenation of old and unproductive trees.

A demonstration on preparation and application of Bordeaux mixture was conducted to familiarize farmers with effective management of fungal diseases in citrus orchards.

Organic inputs were also distributed among the participating farmers to encourage adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable cultivation practices.

The programme concluded with a field visit, coordinated by SMS (agronomy) Dr. W. Purnima Devi, where scientists interacted with farmers on practical aspects of pruning, nutrient management, and pest identification, ensuring better understanding of orchard management at the field level.

Around 56 farmers and orchard owners from surrounding villages participated in the programme, which was organized in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, East Kameng.