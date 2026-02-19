DAPORIJO, 18 Feb: The Upper Subansiri district administration, in collaboration with the IPR department, organized a one-day awareness programme on drug abuse at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Kuporijo on Wednesday, as part of a week-long field and press publicity awareness campaign.

Inaugurating the programme, deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo said that drug abuse in Upper Subansiri has reached an alarming stage. “The illegal consumption of drugs needs to be eradicated at the grassroots level and at an early stage; otherwise, it will affect the lives of future generations and society as a whole,” the DC said.

He urged all stakeholders and community-based organizations to closely monitor the activities of drug users and suppliers and inform the authorities for timely action. He added that the district administration is maintaining zero tolerance on the issue and that a district-level action committee has been constituted to take strict action against drug abuse.

Psychologist (drugs and tobacco) Dakmin Giba from the DMO office briefly explained the differences between illegal and legal drugs and their ill effects.

District AIDS control officer (DACO) Taw Ekke urged the VKV students to be role models in the mission against drug abuse.

Officer-in-charge of Dumporijo police station, Jhony Kimsing, presented a report on drug-related cases in the district.

VKV principal Tripur MP Chauby also addressed the gathering.

Around 150 VKV students were present at the awareness programme. (DIPRO)