ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh is a vital pillar of India’s strategic strength.

The governor, who unfurled the national flag at IG Park here to mark the Statehood Day celebration on Friday, extended greetings to the people of Arunachal on the historic milestone of four decades of statehood, and called upon the people of the state to reaffirm their commitment to preserving Arunachal’s rich culture and heritage, safeguarding the environment, ensuring equal opportunities for youthsand women, and eliminating corruption and opacity in public life.

Reflecting on the journey of the past four decades, the governor said that, despite challenging geographical conditions, Arunachal has made remarkable strides in education, healthcare, connectivity, digital development, and cultural preservation.

Highlighting the achievements and initiatives of the state government over the past year, particularly in infrastructure, hydropower, digital progress, women’s empowerment, sports, and youth development, the governor congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and all members of the council of ministers for their citizen-centric governance and visionary leadership.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose guidance Arunachal has witnessed unprecedented progress.

Sharing his vision of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’, the governor emphasised the need for transparent, accountable, and technology-driven governance to ensure timely and equitable delivery of services to every citizen. He highlighted that initiatives such as digital land surveys would enhance transparency and accelerate development.

The governor underscored that Arunachal is a vital pillar of India’s strategic strength, adding that its geographical location significantly enhances national security and positions the state as a key hub of India’s Act East policy and a gateway to Southeast Asia. He noted that under the clear, practical, and people-centric leadership of the chief minister, the state is steadily advancing towards the goal of a developed Arunachal.

Parnaik further said that the Vibrant Villages Programme would be strengthened by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Emphasising that the youths of Arunachal must be empowered to become job creators rather than job seekers, he added that balanced and responsible use of natural resources would ensure harmony between development and environmental conservation, thereby realising the vision of a truly developed Arunachal. (Lok Bhavan)