12th NIT convocation

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the NIT graduates to imbibe ethical values and a deep sense of social responsibility, integrity, inclusiveness, and sustainability to guide their decisions as professionals.

He also advised them to nurture a spirit of teamwork and a leadership mindset.

The governor was delivering his convocation speech during the 12th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh, at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

“Nation-building is a collective effort, and no individual succeeds alone,” the governor said, and underscored that each one of the NIT graduates has the potential to be a meaningful contributor to the collective vision of Viksit Bharat, not just through professional success, but also through purposeful action.

The governor urged the graduates to cultivate a problem-solving attitude rooted in national needs. He advised them to develop strong technical competence complemented by innovation. He further advised them to embrace adaptability and lifelong learning.

Complimenting the institution, the governor said that NIT Arunachal has been emerging as a dependable and respected institution for society – “one that not only imparts quality education but also stands as a source of guidance, innovation, and solutions for the region.”

“Placement of 95% with more than 100 companies showing interest in NIT students and 5G lab having facility to research in the area of communication is commendable,” he said. He also reposed his confidence that NIT Arunachal would continue to contribute actively to national missions by addressing local and regional challenges, promoting sustainable development, and nurturing skilled, ethical, and socially responsible professionals.

The governor said that the National Institutes of Technology play a crucial role in nation-building by delivering high-quality technical education, fostering research, and driving innovation aligned with societal needs. He said that, “as the nation’s priorities evolve, the focus must now shift towards strengthening manufacturing and building a robust MSME sector with progressive capabilities.”

Altogether 371 students were awarded various degrees, out of which 319 were undergraduate degrees. Forty-seven PhD degrees were conferred. Vishal Raj, Vanshika Marwaha, Bhukya Nageswari, Kunisetty Narendra and Jyotiranjan Satapathy were awarded gold medals for being the toppers of the institute in various branches.

The governor conferred the institute’s gold medal to the toppers of various departments, while NIT Arunachal Board of Governors Chairman Ramesh Kumar Sarogi gave away the chairman’s gold medals.

Sarogi and former All India Council for Technical Education chairman Prof TG Sitharam also addressed the gathering.

NIT Arunachal Director Prof Mohan V Aware presented a brief on the academic accomplishments, challenges, training, placements and activities of the institute.

Deans, heads of departments, members of the senate and faculty members, graduating students and their parents were present on the occasion.

NIT Arunachal has 851 students and 48 faculty members. (Lok Bhavan)