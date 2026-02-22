[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG/GUWAHATI, 21 Feb: A promising young fine art student, Lobsang Wangchu, is set to participate in the national-level clay modelling competition to be held in Chennai on 10 March, where he will represent the Northeast zone.

Wangchu, a fourth-year bachelor of fine arts (honours in sculpture) student at Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati, secured the third place at the Northeast zonal inter-university competition held last week at the Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati.

The event was organised by the Association of Indian Universities as part of its Inter-University Youth Festival, which brings together talented students from across the region to compete in various disciplines, including classical and western music, folk and classical dance, theatre, literary events, and fine arts.

Speaking about his journey, Wangchu said, “I was inspired by my father. From a very young age, I was drawn to his profession. I am delighted to participate in the national event, and I dedicate this opportunity to my father, who taught me his skills.”

A native of Tawang, Wangchu draws inspiration from his father, Phun Tsering, a renowned traditional artisan known for his mastery in monastic craftsmanship. Since 2022, he has been honing his skills under his father’s mentorship.

Notably, Wangchu was the sole representative from the RGU at the zonal competition. His impressive performance has earned him a place at the prestigious All India Inter-University Competition in Chennai, where he will showcase his craftsmanship at the national level.

Recognised for his dedication and artistic versatility, Wangchu works across both traditional and contemporary art forms. His expertise includes monastic sculptures, thangka painting, mural art, traditional mask-making, wood carving, fibre and paper casting, cement art, acrylic painting, and experimental clay creations.

The Northeast zonal competition witnessed participation from students representing Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim – all competing for a berth at the national stage.