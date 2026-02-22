DOIMUKH, 21 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak reiterated the university’s commitment to promoting academic collaboration, cultural harmony, and inclusive development through initiatives such as the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme.

Addressing the inaugural day of the 12th edition of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme at the university on 19 February, Prof Nayak said that universities must not serve only as centres of learning but also as platforms for building national consciousness and mutual understanding among youths, who are the architects of the future.

He also highlighted the unique cultural richness, developmental potential, and strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasising the state’s growing role in academic, social, and regional advancement.

MLA Mutchu Mithi encouraged students to actively engage in nation-building initiatives. He spoke on the enduring relevance of the principle of ‘unity in diversity’ in India and highlighted the unique cultural mosaic within Arunachal.

During an interactive session, he responded to questions from students regarding the success of the programme, and discussed concerns related to challenges faced by people from the Northeast in other parts of the country.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the cultural richness and diversity of the northeastern region and emphasised the importance of such exchange programmes in promoting national integration, intercultural dialogue, and mutual respect among the youths of the country. He reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence alongside cultural harmony.

North Eastern Council’s Human Resource Development and Employment Director Bamin Tarang emphasised the transformative role of youth exchange programmes in promoting national integration and cross-cultural understanding.

A short screening, showcasing the first batch of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme hosted by RGU,was presented during the inaugural ceremony, highlighting the objectives, activities, and achievements of the initiative and reflecting its positive impact in strengthening bonds between the Northeast and other parts of India.

The programme, an initiative supported by the North Eastern Council under the DoNER ministry, aims to strengthen cultural exchange, youth engagement, and mutual understanding among students and faculty members from different regions of the country.

A special highlight of the inaugural session was the participation of delegates from Jharkhand and Pondicherry. The Jharkhand delegation comprised two faculty mentors and 20 student participants who are part of the youth exchange programme under the Ashtalakshmi Darshan initiative. The Puducherry delegation also includes two faculty mentors and 20 student participants, representing their institution in this national-level cultural and academic exchange.

The session also reflected the vision of strengthening interstate cooperation and empowering youthsthrough education, cultural interaction, and collaborative learning. Dignitaries present shared their perspectives on sustainable development, social inclusion, and the role of educational institutions in shaping regional progress.

Later, an orientation session was conducted by Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar. The session was designed to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and intercultural understanding among the participants.

The second half of the day featured an academic session on Northeast India by Prof Sarah Hilaly from the history department of RGU. The session provided historical insights into the socio-political evolution of the region and emphasised its strategic and cultural significance in contemporary India.