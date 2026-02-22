BOLENG, 21 Feb: Out of a total of 84 households in Sitang village in Siang district, 58 households signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government, expressing their consent to conducting pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Saturday here in the presence of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing and government officials.

In his address, Tasing expressed gratitude to all the signatories for their cooperation and trust. He urged the villagers to welcome development initiatives, and assured them of the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and welfare of the people of Siang district.

Ex-minister and SUMP Development Committee chairman Tamiyo Taga informed that each household would be provided with financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh under livelihood schemes covering sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, and fisheries, aiming at strengthening economic sustainability and improving the standard of living of the local population.

Addressing the gathering, Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu highlighted the various benefits of the special developmental package envisaged for Siang district, emphasising on improved infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and overall socioeconomic development.

During the MoU signing, the state’s hydropower department was represented by Undersecretary Komli Pakmen Mathew, Siang Basin Chief Engineer Karom Perme, SUMP nodal officer Atek Miyu, Siang Basin Superintending Engineer Durick Kamduk, and Siang Hydropower Division-II Executive Engineer Sheel Kapar. (DIPRO)