ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik conferred the state gold and silver medals on distinguished individuals and organisations in recognition of their outstanding service, exceptional courage, and exemplary contributions to the state at the Durbar Hall of the Lok Bhavan here on 20 February.

The governor also presented the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

The state gold medals were awarded to two individuals and two organisations for their remarkable achievements. The recipients included retired havildar and honorary naib subedar Lekhi Passang of the 2nd Battalion, Arunachal Scouts, whistleblower late Gyamar Padang of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, and the women police station, Pasighat, East Siang district.

The silver medal recipients were Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, Riga Assistant Commissioner Philip Jerang, Zemithang (Tawang) Circle Officer Deewan Mara, Pangin (Siang) Circle Officer Niyang Pertin, Longding District Hospital junior specialist doctor Dr Peter Tayeng, PHQ Sub-Inspector Ganesh Das, NGO Jomlo Monku Mithun Farmer Federation, Jomlo Mongku village, Siang district, social worker Rinzin Pema of Dirang in West Kameng district, Sub-Divisional Officer, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Siang district Sanjay Taram, Namsai SP Sange Thinley, DSP Kengo Dirchi, DSP Radhe Obing, Namdapha Wildlife Range’s Range Forest Officer Biri Karba, Assistant Sub-Inspector (SG), 4th IRBn, PTC (Banderdewa) Chukhu Tatek.

Two organisations – NGO Deepsikha Trust, SHG Navi Mumbai and Mountain Dwellers, Lileng village, Boleng, Siang district – were also awarded the state silver medal.

The governor conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2025 to the urban development department, West Siang district, for Aalo town beautification, Nirmal Aalo Movement and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 achievements in the district, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for revamping the commission, District Urban Development Agency, Namsai for septage management with treatment plant within the cluster towns of Namsai, Chowkham, Tezu and Roing, the office of the deputy commissioner, Longding for the multipurpose sports hub and recreational park, Kanubari, women & child development department, West Kameng, Bomdila for Tech-Vadi Technically Anganwadi Centre for childhood education.

The awards, which include a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs and an honorary scroll, recognise outstanding contributions to public service and administrative innovation.

On the occasion, the governor and Chief Minister Pema Khandu interacted with the award winners.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta conducted the award ceremony.

The governor’s wife Anagha Parnaik, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, MP Tapir Gao, MLAs, senior government officers and special invitees were present on the occasion. (Lok Bhavan)