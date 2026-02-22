ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor KT Parnaik exchanged greetings on the occasion of Losar, the traditional Buddhist New Year, at the Lok Bhavan here on 20 February.

Extending his good wishes to the chief minister, the governor expressed hope that this Losar, the ‘Year of the Fire Horse’ would usher in a year filled with happiness, contentment, good health, and peace. He said that the festival, which marks a fresh beginning in the Buddhist calendar, carries a message of harmony, renewal, and collective wellbeing for people across communities. (Lok Bhavan)