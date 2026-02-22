ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said hydropower will anchor the state’s next phase of economic transformation, with projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore set to take off in the coming years.

Addressing the Statehood Day celebrations at IG Park here, Khandu said his government has declared 2025-2035 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’, and underscored the sector’s central role in shaping Arunachal Pradesh’ future.

“Currently, 1.2 gw of projects is operational and 4.8 gwis under construction. The 2,000-mw Subansiri Lower Project is slated for completion by this year, while the 2,880-mw Dibang Project is targeted for 2032,” he said.

The chief minister said the upcoming projects are expected to generate Rs 4,000 crore annually, besides creating over 30,000 direct and 16,000 indirect jobs.

Khandu said that Arunachal, rich in coal and minerals such as graphite, has already auctioned several mining blocks, with further surveys and investigations underway to explore additional opportunities.

He also asserted that Arunachal has transitioned from a frontier economy to one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

“Since 2015, the gross state domestic product has grown by 166 percent… and per capita income by over 105 percent. The state budget has increased by 218 percent during the period,” he said.

Terming connectivity the foundation of development, Khandu said road length in the state has increased by 251 percent.

As many as 4,060 km of national highways are under construction, while over Rs 55,000 crore has been committed for the Frontier Highway, he said.

In healthcare, Khandu said the government has announced a Rs 3,666 crore expansion plan.

Education reforms under the ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029’ include Rs 750 crore investments, school upgradation, hostel construction, AI-enabled monitoring systems and India’s first 3D-printed classrooms, the chief minister said. (PTI)