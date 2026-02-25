ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) said that the special cell of the education department, responding to the recommendations submitted by the APSCPCR in connection with the sexual offence case reported in July last year at Mount Carmel School in Lower Dibang Valley district, has taken a few decisions, including issuance of an order for permanent closure of the school.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the civil secretariat here to review the action taken report on the APSCPCR’s recommendations in connection with the sexual offence case.

During the meeting, it was informed that a departmental meeting had been convened on 7 January, 2026, pursuant to the recommendations of the APSCPCR, during which the decisions, including the order for permanent closure of the school, were taken, the APSCPCR stated in a release.

During the 7 January meeting, the special cell also decided to issue a show-cause notice to Goodwill Academy, Roing, for allegedly sharing UDISE+ code with Mount Carmel School “in violation of established norms under the Right to Education Act.”

APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya urged the education department to conduct a comprehensive verification of schools across all districts, and to issue similar show-cause notices wherever instances of unauthorised sharing of UDISE+ codes are detected, particularly to curb the mushrooming of unauthorised institutions in the state.

With regards to a policy for minimum age for hostellers, the APSCPCR stated that the education commissioner has assured to examine the relevant norms and guidelines of the Government of India and consider fixing the minimum age at not below six years, keeping in view the best interest and wellbeing of children.

Anya emphasised that clear-cut guidelines and strict compliance mechanisms must be put in place at the earliest to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to strengthen institutional accountability.

The commission reiterated its firm stand that the safety, dignity, and protection of children in educational institutions are non-negotiable, and that any violation of child rights will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

The meeting was attended by APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya, Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, Education Deputy Secretary Mudo Nikhang Tamo, Elementary Education Director Tani Talom, and Elementary Education Deputy Director Minni Lego.