ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Interacting with a group of students from Jharkhand, Puducherry and West Bengal under the youth exchange programme at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, Governor KT Parnaik urged them to keep their minds open to new ideas, yet remain firmly rooted in India’s rich cultural values and ethos.

A total of 44 students from Jharkhand and Puducherry are visiting Arunachal Pradesh as part of Ashtalakshmi Darshan, a vibrant youth exchange initiative, while 37 youths from West Bengal are participating under the Interstate Youth Exchange Programme.

Interacting with the students on their responsibilities as future leaders, the governor encouraged them to “perform, reform, and transform” in their professional lives, while striving for technology-driven development.

The governor further called upon the youths to be innovative and enterprising, and to emerge as responsible contributors to society in the collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat. He also advised them to be ideal citizens who are educated, disciplined and motivated.

The governor lauded the vision behind these initiatives, describing Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a far-sighted programme that bridges the youths of the Northeastern region with the rest of the country. He also commended the ministry of youth affairs for its role in implementing the Interstate Youth Exchange Programme. He said that these programmes instill a sense of oneness and reinforce national integration.

Sharing insights into the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor described the state as a living example of unity in diversity, with its many tribes and distinct cultural traditions. He noted that unlike some other parts of the Northeast, Arunachal has remained free from insurgency and plays a strategic role as a buffer between the Tibet region and the rest of India. He also underlined the state’s growing importance as a pivot in India’s Act East policy.

Adding colour and vibrancy to the programme, students from Jharkhand and Puducherry presented lively cultural performances, while students of Rajiv Gandhi University presented a ‘diversity dance’ that gracefully showcased the rich and harmonious cultural mosaic of Arunachal. (Lok Bhavan)