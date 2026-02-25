KHONSA, 24 Feb: The progress of ongoing central and state sponsored schemes in Tirap district was reviewed during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC)-cum-District Development Report (DDR) meeting held at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran stressed the need for cooperation from all concerned, particularly electricity consumers, during the installation of smart meters by the power department under the central government-sponsored Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Regarding the widening of township roads, he directed the PWD to constitute a committee for effective implementation of the road project.

The DC also urged all departments to work in close coordination to ensure on-time and effective execution of projects. He directed all HoDs to submit departmental reports promptly as and when required. Further, he instructed the agriculture and allied departments to coordinate in the selection of beneficiaries to avoid duplication.

Tirap Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) John KK Matey sought cooperation from all line departments with panchayat leaders, and requested all implementing agencies to work with a sense of collective responsibility to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated timeframe without hindrance.

District Planning Officer LR Roy also spoke.

Representatives of various departments delivered presentations highlighting the implementation status of various schemes and projects.

Meanwhile, NABARD DDC Rowncha Wangsu officially launched the potential linked credit plan for the financial year 2026-27 for Tirap district, in the presence of the DC, the ZPC, HoDs, and zilla parishad members. The NABARD has fixed the total priority sector lending target at Rs 4,966.36 lakh, Wangsu said. (DIPRO)