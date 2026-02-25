ROING, 24 Feb: The Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in collaboration with the RIWATCH Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage (RCICH), organised an interaction-cum-open mic session under the theme ‘Let’s celebrate expressions – Ink, imaginations and infinite possibilities’ at Roing Reads here on Monday.

The event aimed to encourage creative expression and promote its dissemination to a wider audience. It witnessed an enthusiastic and vibrant gathering of participants, parents, and book lovers.

The session featured a diverse range of expressions from netizens and budding writers. While some participants shared personal reflections on anxiety and mental health, others delivered powerful messages on resilience and societal responsibility. Original poems, short writings, and personal narratives added depth and colour to the literary evening.

A special highlight of the programme was the address by Wulla Linggi, a budding writer and active member of the APLS LDV unit, who has published her work through Notion Press. She spoke about her writing journey, inspiring aspiring authors, and presented a few of her poems during the session. Her book is currently available on Amazon.

The RCICH also set up a book exhibition, showcasing its publications. Centre Head Tage Umbrey addressed the gathering and highlighted the centre’s ongoing efforts towards the preservation and promotion of traditional knowledge, expressions and intangible cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. Their recent publication, Traditional Houses of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh: Faiths and Beliefs (Vol I), was displayed for wider dissemination.

Umbrey further informed that more publications focusing on the intangible heritage of indigenous communities of Arunachal are coming up, and expressed gratitude to the CDSL, Mumbai for its continued support.

APLS LDV unit vice president Ringu Elapra said that the LDV unit is still in its infancy, but expressed optimism about its growth, stating that, with the encouragement witnessed at the event, the unit holds great promise for the future.