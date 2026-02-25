NIRJULI, 24 Feb: Over 100 students, faculty members, and aspiring innovators participated in an expert talk on ‘Technology readiness level and technology commercialisation’, organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here on Monday.

The talk was delivered by Guwahati (Assam)-based Girijananda Chowdhury University’s civil engineering faculty member Dr Pallab Jyoti Das, who elaborated the concept of technology readiness levels (TRLs), emphasising their critical role in assessing the maturity of emerging technologies and facilitating their transition from laboratory research to market-ready products.

He also discussed key aspects of technology commercialisation, including innovation management, industry collaboration, and pathways for startup development.

The interactive session provided the participants with valuable practical insights into bridging the gap between research and real-world application. The talk concluded with an engaging discussion, during which the attendees interacted with the speaker and sought guidance on innovation-driven career pathways.