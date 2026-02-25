ZIRO, 24 Feb: A three-day block level foundation-cum-functional training programme for the newly elected panchayati raj representatives and its functionaries covering Reru, Tajang, Lempia and Reru-Kalung zilla panchayat constituencies in Lower Subansiri district is being organised here by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR).

The programme was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi, who expressed gratitude to the state government and the SIRD&PR, Itanagar, for organising the training programme at the block level. She congratulated the newly elected panchayati raj members, especially the gram panchayat chairpersons (GPCs) and the gram panchayat members (GPMs), and extended her appreciation to the frontline functionaries, including ANMs, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, and panchayati raj staff for their vital role in grassroots governance and rural development.

SIRD&PR district coordinator Tamar Baki delivered a comprehensive briefing on the significance of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act. He highlighted that the Act added Part IX to the Constitution, comprising 16 Articles, and the 11th Schedule, thereby constitutionalising panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and strengthening decentralised governance in the country.

He elaborated the roles and responsibilities of PRIs at various tiers – gram panchayat and zilla parishad – including functions specified under Schedule I-III, Section 30, as applicable. He also emphasised on various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented through the PRIs, and the importance of effective convergence among departments.

A special session was delivered on the people’s plan campaign and the formulation of the gram panchayat development plan (GPDP), participatory planning processes, localised sustainable development goals (LSDGs), and the nine thematic areas for holistic rural development.

During the course of the training, key components such as financial self-reliance of panchayats, generation of own source of revenue (OSR), and specialised capacity-building initiatives under Shashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan are also being covered.

Lempia ZPM Rubu Tadii, Tajang ZPM Millo Tadu, Reru ZPM Pada Sira, and Kalung ZPM Subu Yaring also addressed the participants and encouraged them to work with dedication, transparency, and accountability for the overall development of their respective constituencies.