LAZU, 24 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) conducted an outreach and awareness programme on human rights here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The programme was organised with the objective of promoting awareness about constitutional rights, institutional safeguards, and the mechanisms available for redressal of human rights grievances.

Delivering the keynote address, APSHRC Chairperson Bamang Tago emphasised that human rights are rooted in the Constitution of India and are essential to ensuring dignity, justice, and equality for all citizens. He highlighted the mandate of the commission under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and reiterated that the role of the APSHRC is corrective, preventive, and advisory in nature.

Tago stressed that awareness is the first step towards protection, and that security and human rights must coexist in a democratic society governed by the rule of the law.

APSHRC Research Officer Joel Angu presented a brief on the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and elaborated the powers and functions of the commission, including inquiry into complaints, inspection of custodial institutions, and recommendations for remedial measures.

Human rights activist and advocate Ebo Mili spoke on the legal provisions relating to child labour and the Information Technology Act, highlighting the legal consequences of violations and the need for vigilance in protecting children from exploitation, cyber misuse, and abuse. He also explained the landmark guidelines laid down in the DK Basu case concerning the duties of police officers while making arrests, reinforcing the importance of procedural safeguards and accountability in law enforcement.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson and advocate Taha Zim dwelt on the role of the CWC in safeguarding the rights of children, while advocate Taying Nachup spoke on protecting children’s rights by preventing abuse, substance use, and ensuring access to education.

Arunachal Citizens Right coordinator Bamang Kaku delivered a presentation on awareness related to HIV and substance abuse, underscoring the importance of community participation in prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

44th Assam Rifles Commander Major Alish Khan spoke on the role of central armed forces in safeguarding human rights while ensuring national security. He emphasised that the armed forces operate within constitutional and legal frameworks and are committed to protecting the dignity and safety of civilians while defending the nation against external threats and antinational elements.

The programme was attended by gaon buras, gram panchayat chairpersons, Tirap CWC chairperson and advocate Nakap Mate, members of the public, and officials of various government departments.

The APSHRC reiterated that individuals may approach the commission with complaints of human rights violations without the need for complex legal procedures or court fees. The commission encouraged community-based dialogue, lawful grievance redressal mechanisms, and enhanced awareness to strengthen trust between citizens, civil administration, and security forces.

Lazu EAC Naam Longhee, along with panchayat leaders, was also present at the event.