ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Elementary Teachers’ Association (AAPETA) has sought early intervention of the education commissioner in implementing the speaking order passed by the high court (HC) in Writ Petition No 294 (AP)/2019, dated 29.08.2019.

In a reminder letter submitted to the education commissioner on Tuesday, the AAPETA informed that, despite the high court’s direction to the authorities concerned to implement the order within a period of two months, no action has been initiated so far.

The association stated that its central executive committee had on 20 September, 2018, submitted an appeal to the education secretary, seeking modification of Rule 3(2) of the government notification No EED.2/428/2014, dated 3 February, 2016, wherein it was stipulated that the post of head teacher shall not be a promotional post.

“The department of elementary education initiated the matter through a physical file, which, after due process, was approved by the then education secretary Madhu Rani Teotia on 25.09.2019, with directions to prepare the recruitment rules (RRs) and refer the proposed RRs to the administrative reforms department for further examination and necessary modification. However, despite repeated follow-ups, the department of education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, civil secretariat, has not taken further action on the file,” the association claimed, and requested suitable modification of Rule 3(2) of the government notification, so that the post of head teacher is treated as a promotional post, in conformity with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.