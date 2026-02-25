APSCW seeks NCW’s intervention for fair probe

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday condemned the “shameful incident” of racial abuse of three women from the state in the national capital, and said he has sought strict action against the culprits.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar following a dispute over repair work at their rented apartment, police said on Sunday.

“Strongly condemn the shameful incident of racial abuse faced by our three young sisters from Arunachal Pradesh residing in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our society,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“Immediately after learning about the matter yesterday, I spoke with the commissioner of police, Delhi Police, and sought swift and strict action. The CP is personally in touch with me. The accused are currently absconding, and I have been assured that they will be apprehended at the earliest and dealt with as per law,” the CM said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3:30 pm on 20 February, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women’s fourth-floor apartment.

“We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority,” Khandu said.

Khandu’s Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang said the incident was concerning and unfortunate.

“Such instances remind us of the importance of upholding dignity and mutual respect at all times. The Northeast is an integral part of our nation, and every citizen deserves dignity, equality, and respect. Let us remain mindful of one another and continue striving for a society rooted in understanding, dignity, and mutual respect,” Tamang said.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) also vehemently condemned the incident of racial harassment and verbal abuse faced by three young women from Arunachal in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the commission said “Such acts are a grave violation of the constitutional values of equality, dignity, and respect for women of Northeast India.”

The APSCW urged the authorities concerned to ensure a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation, so that justice is delivered without delay.

“The commission stands in solidarity with the victims and reiterates that any form of racial discrimination, harassment, or violence against women will not be tolerated,” it said.

The APSCW said that it has formally written to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking immediate intervention in the matter and necessary action with the Delhi Police to ensure protection and justice for the victims.

It also appealed to all citizens to uphold the spirit of unity, mutual respect, and constitutional morality. (With inputs from PTI)