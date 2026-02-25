MIDPU, 24 Feb: A Class 8 student of the government girls’ residential school here in Papum Pare district was found dead on Tuesday morning. She reportedly died by suicide. The police got information about the incident in the morning and rushed to the school.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar informed that an unnatural death case has been registered. “Inquest is being done by the local magistrate. Also, a forensic team from PTC Banderdewa visited the place of occurrence and necessary observation has been done,” said SP Gusar.

Further, he informed that after the postmortem, the body was handed over to the victim’s family, and that investigation is ongoing.