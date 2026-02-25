ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Specialised workshops were conducted at Deepak Nabam Living Home and Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Monday by an organisation, ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’, in collaboration with the education department, with the aim of restoring confidence and communication skills among vulnerable children and adolescents.

At Deepak Nabam Living Home, an NGO and rehabilitation centre providing care and shelter to mentally challenged and destitute individuals, the workshop engaged adolescents who dropped out of school or never accessed formal education, including those affected by substance abuse.

“Some participants, despite never attending school, demonstrated striking confidence and eagerness to learn,” the organisers said.

“The objective was not merely to teach speaking skills but to rebuild self-belief and create a safe space where every participant felt heard and valued,” Porsum Ori, the founder of Let’s Speak Arunachal said, noting that the workshop helped students rediscover their voice and potential.

A similar transformative workshop at the DPMSHVI focused on visually impaired students, emphasising pronunciation, voice clarity and confident articulation.

While many children were naturally expressive, facilitators helped refine sounds and word formation. Students took part in impromptu speaking, spontaneous question responses and role-play exercises, strengthening creativity, presence of mind and critical thinking.

Eleven students who displayed exceptional speaking ability were awarded certificates and special hampers on behalf of the education department.

Founded by young social entrepreneur Porsum Ori, Let’s Speak Arunachal emerged from the observation that many academically capable rural students hesitate to express ideas confidently. The initiative has since travelled from school to school across the state, nurturing communication skills, leadership qualities and self-belief among young learners.

“This was not just about speaking,” Ori said. “It was about hope, confidence and the belief that everyone deserves a second chance.”