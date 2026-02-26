LONGDING, 25 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) chairperson Bamang Tago said that human rights rooted in the Constitution of India are essential for ensuring dignity, justice, and equality for all citizens.

Addressing a human rights awareness programme at Pongchau in Longding district on Wednesday, Tago highlighted the mandate of the APSHRC under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and reiterated its role as corrective, preventive, and advisory.

He stressed that awareness is the first step towards protection and that security and human rights must coexist in a democratic society governed by the rule of law.

APSHRC research officer Joel Angu highlighted the historical background of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and the powers and functions of the Commission, including inquiry into complaints, inspection of custodial institutions, and recommendations for remedial measures.

Human rights activist Ebo Mili spoke on the legal provisions relating to child labour and the Information Technology Act, highlighting the legal consequences of violations and the need for vigilance in protecting children from exploitation, cyber misuse, and abuse.

He also explained in detail the landmark guidelines laid down in the DK Basu case concerning the duties of police officers while making arrests, reinforcing the importance of procedural safeguards and accountability in law enforcement.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Taba Zim highlighted the role of the CWC in safeguarding the rights of children, while advocate Taying Nachup spoke on protecting children’s rights by preventing abuse, substance use, and ensuring access to education.

Arunachal Citizens Right coordinator Bamang Kaku gave a presentation on awareness related to HIV and substance abuse, underscoring the importance of community participation in prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

Later, the gathering condemned the incident of racial abuse of three women from Arunachal in Delhi and demanded strict action against the culprits as per rule of law.

Meanwhile, in both the camps – at Lazu and Pongchau – everyone present signed a pledge reiterating their faith in the nation’s tradition of non-violence, tolerance, and constitutional values and unwavering commitment to oppose all forms of human rights violations, terrorism and violence.

The programme was conducted by APSHRC in collaboration with Longding district administration with the objective of promoting awareness about constitutional rights, institutional safeguards, and the mechanisms available for redressal of human rights grievances.