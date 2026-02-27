LIKABALI, 26 Feb: A total of 31 district toppers of Class 3-12 were felicitated during the second golden jubilee meritorious students award ceremony, held here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Gobi, who attended the event, advised the students to study their subjects in depth and focus on building strong fundamentals.

The DC emphasised that sincere dedication and discipline in academics play a crucial role in shaping a bright future. He also advised parents to extend full support to their children, not only in academics but also in co-curricular and other all-round activities, to help them grow into confident and responsible individuals.

DDSE Marte Koyu in his speech highlighted that education is the key to success. He said that the “present achievements mark only the beginning of a long journey ahead.”

Encouraging the students to aim higher, he motivated them to continue working hard and strive for greater milestones in life.

The programme was attended also by Kangku GSS Headmaster Bomto Bole, and district sports coordinator Monya Dini. (DIPRO)