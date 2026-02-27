JAIRAMPUR, 26 Feb: The 12th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Changlang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) was held here in Changlang district on Thursday, in the presence of progressive farmers and representatives of line departments such as agriculture, horticulture, and veterinary.

During the meeting, which was chaired by District Agriculture Officer LK Taiju, KVK Head Dr Devendra Singh Chhonkar underscored the significance of the SAC and extension services in enhancing agricultural productivity in the region. He also underscored the pivotal role of the KVK in addressing the unique challenges faced by the local farmers.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on the proposed on-farm trials, frontline demonstrations, and training programmes aimed at enriching local agriculture practices. The participants contributed suggestions to refine the action plan for the upcoming year.

During the technical session, Dr Chhonkar delivered a presentation showcasing the annual progress report for 2025-26. The report highlighted various technologies implemented through on-farm trials, including soybean varieties like VL Soya89 and VL Bhat202, as well as sesame varieties such as CUMS-17.

Discussions were held on topics including potential new research projects focusing on the application of Nano DAP on potatoes, and organic farming techniques for king chilli. Pest management strategies for litchi mites and potato white grubs were also mapped out of the annual action plan for 2026-27. Efforts to manage pests, promote sustainable animal husbandry, and evaluate fish species were also highlighted.

KVK Farm Manager Nasmi Ngemu also spoke.

Meanwhile, the 14th SAC meeting of the Lower Dibang Valley KVK was held in Roing on Thursday.

During the meeting, the KVK’s subject matter specialists of different disciplines presented the action plan for 2026-27.

The committee members reviewed the previous year’s activities of the KVK, and offered suggestions for effective dissemination of technologies at the grassroots level for enhancing farmers’ income.

Officials from line departments and the NABARD, progressive farmers, and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.