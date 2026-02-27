DURALIANG, 26 Feb: Government departments provided various services to the people during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here by the Lohit district administration on Thursday.

The programme was attended by MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba, Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, Sunpura ZPM Gulabso Bellai, and Lohit SP Thutan Jamba.

The DC provided a comprehensive guide to the citizens, detailing the various stalls and departments at the camp. He emphasised the importance of being proactive, and instructed the villagers on how to utilise the camp to its full potential to resolve pending issues and to avail of benefits of state and central schemes.

The Tezu ZPM urged the public to make full use of the camp, while the MLA expressed happiness at the turnout and the efficient organisation of the camp. He highlighted several critical developmental points.

Responding to the needs of the local community, Chai assured of his full support towards improving the infrastructure in the area. He specifically emphasised on upgrading utilities related to education, and promised that necessary steps would be taken to strengthen the educational facilities for the students of Duraliang and surrounding areas. (DIPRO)