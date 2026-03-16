Monday Musing

[ M Doley ]

The state government’s recent budget announcement giving priority to games and sports is a welcome move for the development of the sector.

One of the major announcements made is the CM School Sports Programme. This programme, if implemented in letter and spirit, can help a lot in developing sports at the grassroots level and finding talent at a young age. This will also create a strong sports culture in the state. However, the authorities must keep a close eye on these events, so that they do not just happen without any tangible outcomes.

As Arunachal Pradesh aims to win medals in the 2028 and 2032 Olympics as part of ‘Mission Olympics’, finding talents and grooming them is the need of the hour. For this, a meticulously-worked-out plan is needed. The Arunachal State Games, proposed as a calendar event, can also be a great place for scouting talent. The people in charge should work in close coordination with state-level sports organisations in this direction.

It is observed that sportspersons of the state do very well at the junior level even with limited training, because of their innate talent. They often struggle to repeat their performance when they compete at the senior level. This usually happens because they don’t get proper coaching and the training they need. The recently launched CM Athletics Coaching and Empowerment Scheme can go a long way in addressing this problem by providing athletes the necessary coaching and training.

In Arunachal, taking up sports as a profession is not seen as a viable career option yet. Many parents discourage their kids from pursuing sports and prefer a government job over it to ensure their children’s financial security. The authorities must take necessary steps, like raising awareness about sports as a viable career option through campaigns, ensuring job opportunities for talented sportspersons to address this issue.

While sports associations’ role in developing sports is undeniable, many of them in the state often allege that they don’t get timely financial support from the government, which not only discourages them but also prevents many athletes from participating in important events.

Many athletes in Arunachal come from middle class families, who need government backing to pursue sports seriously. It is a fact that sometimes athletes have to manage funds on their own to participate in sports events.

Addressing these often-overlooked issues by creating a robust sports ecosystem that provides athletes with coaching, infrastructure, and all necessary support they need to excel is the need of the hour.