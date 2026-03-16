World Consumer Rights Day observed

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Consumer Affairs Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Sunday emphasised the need to strengthen consumer awareness and protection across the state.

Speaking at a consumer awareness workshop on the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day, Wangsu said both the Centre and the state government have been making continuous efforts to strengthen the consumer protection framework.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, the institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal are already in place with the functioning of the state consumer commission and district consumer commissions to deal with cases related to unfair trade practices, defective goods and deficient services,” he said.

Wangsu said the state government has directed all departments to prepare citizen charters outlining the services they provide, along with defined timelines for delivery.

He urged people to remain alert while purchasing goods and services by carefully checking labels, expiry dates and certification marks to ensure quality and safety.

He appealed to the people to make informed financial and purchasing decisions, noting that consumer protection transcends social and economic boundaries and applies equally to everyone, from daily wage earners buying essential commodities to professionals investing in financial products.

He said that with stronger institutions, greater public awareness and active community participation, Arunachal can build a marketplace that is safe, fair and transparent for all consumers.

In West Kameng district, the legal metrology and consumer affairs department organised a sensitisation programme at Modern School in Bomdila to mark the World Consumer Rights Day.

During the programme, the students were informed about various rights that protect consumers from possible malpractices, and the legal provisions available to compensate consumers if they suffer any loss, our correspondent said in a report.

Among the resource persons, data management assistant Yangchin Droma explained various market mechanisms, including maximum retail price (MRP), standard and non-standard goods, third-party certification of consumer goods, misleading advertisements, offers and discounts, units and metrics of goods, expiry dates of LPG cylinders, branding of goods, and service sectors such as finance, insurance, medical services, transportation, and digital marketing.

While cautioning the students, the speakers also informed them about the functioning of district, state, and national consumer forums, as well as the e-Jaagriti portal and its mobile application used for lodging consumer grievances.

In Papum Pare district, the legal metrology & consumer affairs department, in collaboration with the district unit of the Consumer Rights Organisation, observed the World Consumer Rights Day in Yupia.

Addressing the gathering, District Consumer Protection Officer Dr Debia Tana highlighted the theme of the World Consumer Rights Day 2026: ‘Safe products, confident consumers’. The theme, led globally by Consumers International, focuses on product safety, stronger regulations, and building consumer trust in both online and offline marketplaces.

Dr Tana informed that the District Consumer Commission has disposed of 26 cases during the current year, while 12 consumer cases are presently under process.

During the programme, awareness was created on consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including the rights to safety, information, choice, and redressal. The participants were also informed about filing complaints through the national consumer helpline and the e-Daakhil portal.

Dr Tana urged traders to comply with the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and to avoid selling goods at rates beyond the MRP, and urged the consumers to remain vigilant against unfair trade practices.

The programme was attended also by Inspector Taw Tassar, manual assistant Kago Tara, District Commission DMA Mibi Basar, district Consumer Rights Organisation chairman Gollo Mize, and others. (PTI with DIPRO input)