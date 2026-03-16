[ Utpal Boruah ]

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing said the state government is working on a digital governance system with a local language interface to help people in rural areas better understand schemes and also to strengthen grassroots administration.

The minister said the government plans to introduce digital screens in villages and train panchayat leaders to operate them, besides launching a comprehensive online system to monitor administrative functioning at the grassroots level.

“We are trying to develop a system through which villagers can easily understand government schemes. Arunachal Pradesh has 26 major tribes and when you go to the villages, many people do not understand English or Hindi properly. We are exploring ways to convert information into a format that people can understand,” Tasing told PTI in an interview.

He said the proposal, which has been discussed with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, may initially be implemented as a pilot project covering two or three tribes before expanding it across the state.

According to the minister, since many tribal languages in the state do not have a standard script, the proposed system may use the Roman script to represent local languages, so that information about schemes can be disseminated more effectively.

“If the chief minister approves it, we plan to install screens in villages, like television displays, through which information about schemes and governance can be shared. Panchayat leaders will be trained to operate the system,” he said.

Tasing said the state government is working on strengthening transparency and accountability through digital monitoring.

Under the proposed system, detailed information about government staffers, including transfers and contractual postings at the district level, will be made available online along with their photographs.

“If you open the website, you will be able to see details of postings, transfers and other information. The system is almost ready and will be launched soon,” he said, adding that it would help authorities monitor the implementation of schemes more effectively.

The minister said the initiative is part of the broader push towards strengthening devolution of power to panchayats, though several structural challenges still remain.

He said financial and administrative powers have been devolved to local bodies, but effective implementation sometimes becomes difficult due to procedural gaps and local practices.

“The Centre has made everything systematic. If you work, you get funds, if you don’t, you won’t get funds,” he said.

Tasing also pointed out that implementation of online auditing mechanisms has been a challenge in remote villages due to poor connectivity and lack of road access.

“Some villages still do not have internet connectivity. Without roads, telecommunications infrastructure cannot reach remote areas easily,” he said.

Citing the example of his own constituency, he said some villages were earlier cut off but connectivity projects sanctioned under schemes such as the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and other initiatives are helping improve access.

The minister further said the government had attempted to make it mandatory for panchayat representatives to have a minimum educational qualification, but the proposal did not receive adequate support.

“Nowadays, panchayat leaders need to read guidelines and understand government schemes. Education helps them explain things to the people,” he said.

He acknowledged that limitations in awareness and capacity among local representatives have sometimes affected the functioning of panchayats.

Tasing said the government is focusing on educating villagers about the benefits of various schemes, so that communities can participate more actively in development programmes.

“Many people only associate schemes with money. They do not fully understand how these initiatives can improve livelihoods, create opportunities and make villages safer,” he said.

Despite limited manpower, the department is making efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and improve awareness among villagers, the minister added. (PTI)