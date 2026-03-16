NEW DELHI, 15 Mar: Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on a single day on 9 April, in Tamil Nadu on 23 April, and in two phases in West Bengal on 23 and 29 April, while votes will be counted for all polls on 4 May, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

Compared to eight voting days spread across almost a month in 2021, there will be three polling days in a 20-day period in these elections, which will see the BJP trying to retain power in Assam, while it will be pitted against ruling parties in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry is governed by NDA partner All India NR Congress.

A total of 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections to five assemblies with 824 constituencies, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said at a press conference here.

“Voting for all seats in Assam will be held on 9 April. Voting in West Bengal will take place in two phases on 23 and 29 April.

“The voting for all seats in Kerala and Puducherry will take place on 9 April, while all Tamil Nadu seats will go to polls on 23 April,” said Kumar, who was flanked by the two Election Commissioners – Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately with the announcement of the poll schedule.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala are currently ruled by opposition DMK, Trinamool Congress and Left Front, respectively.

There are 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, where DMK leader MK Stalin has been the chief minister since 2021.

West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in power since 2011.

Kerala has 140 seats and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan has been the chief minister since 2016, leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

In Assam, there are 126 assembly seats, and the BJP has been in power in the Northeastern state since 2016. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been the chief minister since 2021.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has been in power since 2021. The UT has a total of 30 seats where polling will take place.

CEC Kumar said the elections must be free of violence or inducement, and warned that the EC will take strong action against any violation.

For Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the notification for the elections will be issued on 16 March, and the last date for filing nominations is 23 March. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on 24 March and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is 26 March.

For Tamil Nadu, the notification for the polls will be issued on 30 March and the last date for filing nominations is 6 April. The date for the scrutiny of nominations is 7 April and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is 9 April.

In the first phase elections in West Bengal, notifications will be issued on 30 March, while for the second phase on 2 April. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is 6 April and for the second phase is 9 April.

The scrutiny of nominations for the first phase elections in West Bengal will take place on 7 April and for the second phase on 10 April. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first phase is 9 April and for the second phase is 13 April.

In West Bengal, polling will be held in 152 assembly constituencies in the first phase and in 142 seats in the second phase.

CEC Kumar said presiding officers at all polling booths will upload voter turnout data every two hours and immediately after voting ends.

“The Election Commission will ensure greater transparency in the counting of votes and announcement of results. Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free,” he said.

The term of the assembly will come to an end in West Bengal on 7 May, in Tamil Nadu on 10 May, in Assam on 20 May, in Kerala on 23 May, and in Puducherry on 15 June. (PTI)