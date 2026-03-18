RONO HILLS, 17 Mar: The placement cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a session on ‘Building social impact careers in the 21st century’, in collaboration with the Piramal Foundation, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Commerce & Management Dean Prof SK Jena underscored the importance of choosing career paths that ensure professional advancement while creating a positive impact on society. He also elaborated the concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR), outlining its growing relevance, and the ways in which organisations integrate social and developmental priorities into their core business strategies.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam encouraged students to actively explore roles in the development sector. He particularly urged them to apply for the prestigious Gandhi Fellowship, describing it as a powerful platform for nurturing young leaders dedicated to social change.

The technical session featured an engaging presentation by programme managers Akash Jyoti Baruah and Dr Kaling Dabi, along with programme leader at Parimal Foundation (Gandhi Fellowship), Dahanglung Pala.

They provided an overview of the Piramal Enterprises and its CSR arm, the Piramal Foundation, and highlighted the foundation’s key interventions in education, healthcare, and livelihood enhancement.

The speakers also offered an in-depth briefing on the Gandhi Fellowship programme, outlining its vision, structure, and the experiential learning opportunities it provides for young graduates to work at the grassroots. They explained how fellows collaborate with district administrations, schools, and local communities to address critical challenges in education and governance, thereby driving innovation and strengthening public systems.

The resource persons emphasised that the fellowship not only builds leadership and problem-solving capabilities but also shapes socially committed professionals who can act as catalysts for sustainable development and nation-building.

Students from multiple departments participated in the session, engaging in interactive discussions and seeking clarifications on career prospects in the social impact space.