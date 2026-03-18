TAWANG, 17 Mar: A three-day Phase-I training programme for principal census officers, additional district charge officers, and subdivisional charge officers commenced at the DC office conference hall here on Monday.

Organised by the state census directorate, the training programme aims to equip the officers with the skills and knowledge required for accurate and efficient house-listing operations as part of Census 2027.

Assistant Director of Census Operations Chafikhur Rahman, along with statistical investigator Saksham Kohli conducted comprehensive sessions on census methodologies and procedures. The first day’s programme included hands-on training through the use of a testing portal to ensure that the participants gained practical experience in data collection techniques.

The training is being coordinated by Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey. (DIPRO)