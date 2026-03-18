DAPORIJO, 17 Mar: The potential linked credit plan (PLP) for 2026-27 for Upper Subansiri district, prepared by the NABARD, was launched by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo during a District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee meeting here on Tuesday.

As per projections for FY 2026-27, the total potential for priority sector credit has been estimated at Rs 66.22 crore. Of this, Rs 29.88 crore has been projected for the agriculture sector, including crop loans, Rs 32.95 crore for the MSME sector, and Rs 3.38 crore for other priority sectors, covering activities such as housing, education, etc.

The DC also reviewed the progress of key government schemes, including the atmanirbhar initiatives, the PMEGP, DDUSY, and various social security programmes.

He emphasised the need for stronger coordination between banks and departments to ensure timely and targeted credit disbursement to eligible beneficiaries.

The DC also urged stakeholders to improve the district’s CD ratio and continue to enhance awareness on social security schemes.

The meeting was attended also by ZPC Jyoti Sikom, DPO Tapak Ragmi, Lead District Manager DurgaBoro, NABARD DDC Tumei Konyak, heads of line departments, and others. (DIPRO)