YINGKIONG, 18 Mar: Twelve more families from Janbo village in Upper Siang district submitted their consent in support of the MoU signed on 15 March, wherein 18 households had signed the MoU with the state government, extending their support for the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

On behalf of the residents, Yangkeng Takuk formally handed over the consent of authorisation to Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang in the presence of SUMP nodal officer Atek Miyu.

Earlier, 18 households had submitted their consent.

With this, a total of 30 households in Janbo village out of 55 have extended their consent for the PFR survey. (DIPRO)