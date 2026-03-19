DOIMUKH, 18 Mar: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) education department organized an awareness campaign in the university as part the Global Recycling Day celebration, to make people aware about the benefits of waste recycling.

Global Recycling Day is observed on 18 March to sensitize people around the world to the issue of the severe impact of waste products.

The students of BEd second semester, pedagogy of science students took the opportunity and roamed around the university campus, including hostel, departments, teacher quarters and labor colonies. They appealed to all to be part of the campaign, recycling waste, with a focus on minimum use of plastic material and maximizing the use of reusable material in their daily life so that environmental degradation could be prevented to make the planet earth healthy to live for all living beings.

The initiative was supported by the department’s head prof. Boa Reena Tok, while Dr. Sushant Kumar Nayak designed the recycling campaign. Hulam Khoilang, the class captain, coordinated the event with other science pedagogy students to make it a success.