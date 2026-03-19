KOLORIANG, 18 Mar: Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for 2026-27, prepared by NABARD, for Kurung Kumey district on Wednesday.

The total potential for priority sector credit in the district has been estimated at Rs. 20.77 crore. Of this, Rs. 13.68 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, covering farm credit, agricultural infrastructure, and allied activities.

The MSME sector is projected to receive Rs. 5.83 crore, while Rs. 1.27 crore has been allocated to other priority sectors, including education, social infrastructure, renewable energy, and allied activities.

The PLP serves as a strategic roadmap to enhance credit flow and promote sustainable and inclusive development across key sectors in the district.

The DC also launched the district handbook for Kurung Kumey.

The district handbook, prepared in coordination with the DIPRO, provides vital information about the district, including administrative centres, tourist destinations, and rich cultural visuals. It offers a comprehensive overview of the district and serves as a valuable guide for officials, visiting dignitaries, and tourists.

The handbook is expected to play an important role in promoting awareness about the district’s administrative setup, tourism potential, and cultural diversity. (DIPRO)