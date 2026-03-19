CHIMPU, 18 Mar: IGP Tusar Taba flagged off the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) football team for the 74th BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2025-26, in the presence of 1st APPBn commandant Aashish Kumar.

The championship is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Telangana from 23 March to 5 April.

Both Taba and Kumar extended their best wishes to the team and encouraged the players to uphold discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship while representing the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board secretary P. Nobin Jomoh was also present on the occasion and motivated the team.

Players:

The team includes head constable (SG) Talong Padu, Ct TT Sunickjee, Ct Rubu Payang, Ct Dukkang Pertin, Ct Tamuk Philip, Ct Tagru John, Ct Bullo Tassar, Ct Liki Nirin, Ct Jowlong Singpho, Ct Dunga Tara, Ct Gichik Taming, Ct Dungda Takam, Ct Khoda Apo, Ct Teli Tayo Camdir, Ct Paul Techi, Ct Nibol Zongliu, Ct Prahlad Borah, Ct Atto Barman, Ct Akash Taw, Ct Pura Byai, Ct Tage Apang, and Ct Tsering Dorjee.

ASI(T) Ligang Opo and head constable (T) Tapi Apa are the manager and coach of the team.