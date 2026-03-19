BASAR, 18 Mar: Basar Circle won the girls’ volleyball and football titles of the 9th district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball Tournaments (U-16 boys and girls), which concluded at the Todak Basar Memorial Stadium here in Leparada district on Wednesday.

Tirbin won the boys’ football title, defeating Basar 1-0 in the final. The decisive goal was scored by Karte Yuro.

In the boys’ volleyball, Sago circle defeated Dari Circle in the final.

Dari circle were the runners-up in the girls’ volleyball and football and boys’ volleyball.

The winning teams will represent the district at the state-level tournament to be held at a later date.

Attending the closing ceremony, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi encouraged the youth to actively participate in such sporting platforms and highlighted the importance of sports in building a healthy body and mind.

Expressing concern over the rising issue of drug abuse, she urged youth to channel their energy into constructive activities like sports.

Leparada DC Himani Meena motivated the players to remain dedicated and disciplined, and to continue striving for excellence.

She expressed confidence that with sustained effort and commitment, the young athletes would bring laurels to the district, state, and the nation.

District sports officer (i/c) Kenli Riba informed that 14 teams, comprising around 160 players participated in the tournament.

The event was organized by the district administration in collaboration with the directorate of sports, with support from the Leparada District Football Association, Riba said. (DIPRO)