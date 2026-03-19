ETALIN, 18 Mar: The Dibang Valley district Labour and Employment department conducted an awareness programme on the “Child Labour Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act” at Etalin on Wednesday, aiming to promote legal awareness and safeguard the rights of vulnerable sections of society.

The initiative focused on sensitizing the community about the legal provisions governing child labour and bonded labour, while emphasizing the protection of children’s rights and the strict prohibition of exploitative practices.

Participants were also encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any violations of the Acts to the concerned authorities.

During the interactive session, resource persons cleared the doubts of the participants regarding child labour and bonded labour.

Resource persons, including Etalin circle officer Gemen Tayeng, Etalin-Malinye block child development project officer Hasiya Meto, and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Runa Elapra, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)