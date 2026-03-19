DAPORIJO, 18 Mar: Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo sought full cooperation of all stakeholders to eradicate drug menace in the district, stating that the district administration and police alone were not enough to check it.

Addressing a mass anti-drug awareness campaign here on Wednesday, the DC appealed to the CBOs and public to join the police and the administration’s effort to check the drug problem, which he stated is becoming a community virus. He urged them to help nab drug peddlers before it slips out of control.

Gambo said that a drug rehabilitation center has recently been sanctioned and it will become functional soon.

Superintendent of police Pawan Kr Yadav said that the police department has constituted an anti-drug squad (ADS) to tackle the issues and urged the people to provide information about drug peddlers, if they have any.

ADS sub inspector Jamoh Natung informed that drug related cases have marginally increased as compared to the previous year, where drugs worth over Rs. 5 lakhs were seized and nine drug-related cases registered so far.

Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia urged community based organizations and stakeholders to be proactive and vigilant in the drug eradication mission for the sake of the community and the larger interest of the state.

Psychologist Dakmin Giba explained the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Reri Welfare Society president Reri Dujum Dulum also spoke.

ZPC Jyoti Jeram, DMO Emo Basar, DFO Buken Poa, ZPM Binbo Raji Tamin, members of the market committee, and colony representatives attended the campaign. (DIPRO)