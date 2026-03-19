ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The Government Assurance Committee (GAC) of the 8th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, in its fourth sitting held here on Wednesday, reviewed government’s assurances made in the house and examined the status of their implementation by departments concerned.

The committee stressed the need for timely action and effective follow-up to ensure that commitments made before the legislature are fulfilled in a prompt and accountable manner.

The sitting was chaired by GAC chairman Laisam Simai.

The committee members were minister for parliamentary affairs Pasang Dorjee Sona, MLAs Rotom Tebin and Tsering Lhamu.

Among the officers of the assembly secretariat present in the meeting were secretary Tadar Meena, additional secretary Agaab Mossang, and under secretary Kheto Lowang. (Speaker’s PR Cell)