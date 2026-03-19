TAWANG, 18 Mar: Vineet Longliju, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang, has emerged as the state topper in the National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB) 2025.

Among the 302 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, Vineet secured a place in the top marking a significant milestone for both himself and his institution.

The highly competitive examination conducted nationwide and internationally saw the participation of over 42,000 students.

The NSEB is organized by the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, a premier institution dedicated to nurturing scientific talent across the country.

The examination was held on 23 November, 2025, across 1,705 centers in India and abroad.

Principal of the school ML Meena stated, “Vineet’s dedication and hard work set a benchmark for his peers. His success is a testament to the nurturing environment at JNV Tawang, where students are empowered to achieve their full potential.”

This achievement opened doors for Vineet to advance to higher levels of national and international biology competitions. (DIPRO)