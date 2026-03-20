ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Audil Toko, former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and father of senior journalist and former AEDMA president Migom Toko.

The media bodies in a joint statement on Thursday said that late Toko was a distinguished and dedicated civil servant who devoted his life to public service with sincerity, integrity, and quiet strength.

“Born on 1 January, 1964 in Talo village, Lower Subansiri district, late Toko’s journey, from the beginning of his career as an assistant teacher to rising through the ranks of administration as circle officer, extra assistant commissioner and eventually as additional deputy commissioner, stands as a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the media bodies said in a statement.

Over the years, he served in several important capacities across districts, including his roles as project director of the DRDA in Ziro and as ADC Sagalee, where he played a significant part in strengthening grassroots governance and rural development.

“He was not only an able administrator but also a compassionate leader who believed in inclusive development and community participation. His contributions extended beyond governance, as he remained actively associated with social and cultural organisations, working towards the welfare and upliftment of society. In recognition of his exemplary service, he was conferred the Governor’s Commendation Certificate in 2019, reflecting the high regard in which he was held by the state,” the statement read.

Late Toko will be remembered as a man of humility, discipline, and deep sense of responsibility, it said, adding that his legacy of service, leadership, and dedication will continue to inspire generations to come.

His passing is an irreparable loss not only to his bereaved family but also to the administrative fraternity, the media community, and the people of Arunachal at large, the statement read.

The APC and the APUWJ extended their deepest condolences to Migom Toko and the entire bereaved family. “We stand in solidarity with them and pray to the almighty to grant them strength, courage and solace to endure this immense loss. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” they said.

The Toko Welfare Association (TWA) has also deeply mourned the death of Audil Toko.

In a statement, the association said it is pained by the untimely demise of the late Toko. “As an officer he served the state with dedication and sincerity. Wherever he was posted, he left a lasting impression with his good work. As a member of the Toko clan, he was always there to guide the younger generation,” TWA general secretary Toko Soni said.

He informed that the last rites of late Audil Toko will take place on 20 March at his Nirjuli residence.