YINGKIONG, 19 Mar: Support for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to gain momentum in Upper Siang district, with residents of Likor village extending their support on Thursday.

On behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), while Ombeng Danggen, representing the residents, signed the MoU and submitted a list of 28 consenting households out of 65 households of Likor village.

The MoU was signed in the presence of SUMP nodal officer Atek Miyu, ZPC Api Kombo, and SUMP Development Committee members Kabit Apang, Omiyang Boli, and Dubom Tekseng.

Lauding the positive response of the villagers, the deputy commissioner clarified that the survey is solely intended to assess the feasibility of the proposed project area. He said that, only after completion of the feasibility study will it be determined whether the project can proceed further.

“If the findings are favourable, the project will undergo an extensive process of discussions and consultations; however, if the results are unfavourable, the project will not move forward,” he said. (DIPRO)