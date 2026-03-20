ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) chairman Tsering Naksang, along with the commission’s members Dr Limo Ete and Dr Joram Aniya and secretary Dr AK Tripathy, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday, and apprised him of the activities and initiatives of the commission.

Emphasising the importance of strong academic regulation, the governor advised the commission to closely monitor admissions to ensure that they remain transparent and strictly merit-based. He also urged the commission to maintain vigilant oversight of examinations and research standards, so that the credibility and academic integrity of institutions are upheld.

In addition, he stressed that private institutions must comply with the prescribed infrastructure norms and continuously maintain the required facilities to provide an environment conducive to learning.

The governor advised the commission to enforce robust quality control in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the state government. He emphasised that the commission must regularly review the functioning of institutions, ensure compliance with regulatory norms, and hold them accountable for maintaining quality education.

Parnaik said that the commission should not hesitate to initiate corrective measures, including suspension of approvals or even closure of institutions that repeatedly fail to meet national benchmarks and academic standards. Such decisive oversight, he said, would play a crucial role in shaping the future of higher education in the state and ensuring that students receive education that is credible, competitive, and aligned with national expectations.

The APPEIRC team apprised the governor of several pending matters at the departmental level that require urgent attention. The governor assured them that the issues raised would be taken up with the authorities concerned, and that necessary discussions would be initiated to facilitate their timely resolution. (Lok Bhavan)