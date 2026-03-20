PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) here in East Siang district recently organised an awareness and capacity building programme for traditional healers of Northeast India.

The event was aimed at providing a common platform for interaction between Ayurveda practitioners and traditional healers.

DMO Dr Yagling Perme and NEIAFMR director (i/c) Dr Inya Lingu were among those who attended the programme, during which NEIAFMR assistant professors Dr Jayakrishnan K and Dr Sajeena Adelivered talks on dietary practices and etiquette of drug preparation, respectively.

Dr Imlikumba, organising secretary of the event, highlighted the importance of capacity building for traditional healers and integration of folk healing practices into the AYUSH mainstream.

Union Tribal Affairs Ministry’s Project Officer Dr Harshita Bhatnagar also addressed the gathering.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 40 traditional healers from five Northeastern states. A showcase of folk medicines was also displayed during the event.