ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro & Small Industries Development Association has appealed to the chief minister to take steps to upgrade the Itanagar-based branch MSME development & facilitation office (DFO) to a directorate office.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM on Thursday, the association reiterated that “all the Northeastern stateshave their own independent MSME-DFO offices, except Arunachal Pradesh, which is presently under the administrative control of Guwahati in Assam.”

It said that the present arrangement causes considerable inconvenience in administrative matters and coordination with the authorities concerned.

The association also reiterated its demand for establishment of a branch MSME DFO in Namsai. It said that, considering the vast geographical area of the region, Arunachal requires at least one branch MSME DF office in Namsai to cater to the needs of MSMEs in the eastern part of the state.

The association urged the CM to pursue the matter with the ministry concerned on priority.