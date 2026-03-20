ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has mourned the demise of former MLA Talong Taggu, and said that, with the passing of Taggu, who was elected to the second Legislative Assembly, the state has lost one of its first-generation political leaders who contributed to shaping the early democratic foundations of Arunachal Pradesh.

Joining the people of the state in mourning the loss, the governor extended heartfelt condolence to the members of the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. (Lok Bhavan)